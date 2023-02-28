Sixth annual Tom Bergen Memorial Bowling Tournament to be held in March

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The sixth annual Tom Bergen Memorial Autism Awareness Bowling Tournament, will be held at RD’s Gorge View Lanes in Little Falls on Mar. 25 and 26.
The tournament was created by Tammy Helmer-Bergen to honor her son, Tom, who had autism and passed away in 2016. She is the Guardianship Coordinator at Arc Herkimer as well.
“Autism awareness was very important to Tom, and he spent a number of years volunteering for Arc Herkimer. Along with bowling being a favorite of his pastimes, he also had a head for technology, which was why we used proceeds from last year’s tournament to fund updated electronics for the agency’s Autism Program," Helmer-Bergen said.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Arc Herkimer Autism Program, which provides support services and community opportunities to individuals in need. Part of the proceeds will also fund the Tom Bergen Memorial Scholarship at Little Falls High School.
This year’s event is no-tap doubles and will include six squads, Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Bowlers can pre-register by calling (315) 823-3630 or in-person at RD’s Gorge View Lanes. The cost is $15 per bowler. The event will also include a bake sale, auction, raffles, prizes and t-shirts. Easels on the Gogh will also be at the event to host a paint party on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. and costs $10 per person.