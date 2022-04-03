Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build Day provides over 200 beds to kids

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - Sleep in Heavenly Peace held a mega build day at the Sangertown Square Mall today building at 276 twin size beds.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national non profit organization with over 300 chapters across the united states that started in 2012.
Steve Sperbeck is the chapter president of the Utica branch. He learned about the organization at a golf outing seven months ago, then start the chapter in Utica. Since they opened in September of 2021 the branch has made and delivered over 230 beds.
"Previously we were building the beds as fast as we could and they were going out the door," Sperbeck said. "This will allow us now to open up more of Oneida county and help more kids."
For the organization to make all of the beds they had over 400 volunteers at the three-day event. They also received over $30,000 in donations from sponsors to build the beds.
"It's Christmas day for these kids when they finally get a bed of their own and the people that volunteered said I had a hand in that," Sperbeck said.
Tim Reed has been a volunteering for the last four months.
"People are willing to do something for someone they are never going to meet in your life and that is really the sign of doing a good thing," Reed said.
Now that close to 300 beds are ready to be delivered the Sleep in Heavenly Peace team will be begin distributing them throughout Oneida and Herkimer counties.