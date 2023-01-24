SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefits for January

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, those enrolled in SNAP will receive a supplemental allotment for the month of January, totaling $234 million being put back into the economy.
More than 1.6 million households throughout the state were enrolled in the program, as of Nov. 2022. That number was up 2.1% from Nov. 2021.
"These temporary additional food benefits have helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers avoid food insecurity at a time when so many are struggling with household budgets that have been stretched thin. This assistance has helped New York's recovery from the pandemic by helping families and individuals put healthy, nutritious food on the table, providing much-needed relief to New Yorkers," Hochul said.
All households, including those that already receive the maximum benefit, will receive a supplement of at least $95. Beginning in March, SNAP recipients will no longer be given any extra supplements. They will only receive their regular monthly benefits moving forward. For more information, click here.