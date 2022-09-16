SNL alum Jay Pharoah to perform at MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. – Former “Saturday Night Live” star Jay Pharoah will perform at Mohawk Valley Community College next week as part of the college’s cultural series.
Pharoah was on SNL for six seasons and is best known for his impressions of Denzel Washington, Kanye West, Will Smith, former President Barack Obama and Chris Tucker.
The comedian has also starred in films like “The Blackening” and “Out of Office,” and has voiced characters in animated series like “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons.”
The show will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. on the Utica campus. Tickets are $25 for the public, $15 for MVCC employees and free for students. For more information or to order tickets, click here.