SNUG program targeting gun violence holds first rally Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica's SNUG program which helps individuals and families who are victims of crime, held its first rally Wednesday.
The goal of the program is to reduce shootings and save lives. They help by trying to prevent retaliation through mediation, mentoring high-risk youths, organizing marches and events that stand against violence and getting the community involved.
The agency may be able to pay for:
-Medical and counseling
-Personal property essential to someone's health, welfare and safety
-Funeral and burial expenses
-Moving expenses
-Other costs related to the crime
"We're looking for participants, we're looking for people who want out, who want out of the streets, the highest-risk individuals, are the ones we work with. We want to show them that there's more to life. We want to show them that they don't have to be around violence," SNUG Program Manager, Shannon Patterson said.
For more information or to get help for yourself or someone you know, call 315-731-2614.