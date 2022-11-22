South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to aid renovations

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts (UTCA) announced Tuesday, it has recently been awarded two grants to aid it's renovations at their South Utica Location.
The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
“The Uptown Theatre is both a physical and cultural anchor for the City of Utica. The architecture of the theatre, the talent inside of its walls and the potential it will realize are all vital to the exciting future of Utica and the Uptown District,” Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri said.
The architecture firm of Holmes, King, Kallquist & Associates will work on the theatre and have expertise in historic renovation. The next phase of construction has been set for 2023.
UTCA has been fundraising since the spring of 2021 with about $125,000 still needed to reach their goal.