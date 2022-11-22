South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to support renovations

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts announced Tuesday it has recently been awarded two grants to support renovations at their South Utica location.
The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
“The Uptown Theatre is both a physical and cultural anchor for the City of Utica. The architecture of the theatre, the talent inside of its walls and the potential it will realize are all vital to the exciting future of Utica and the Uptown District,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
The architecture firm of Holmes, King, Kallquist & Associates, which specializes in historic renovations, will work on the theatre. The next phase of construction will start in 2023.
UTCA has been fundraising since the spring of 2021 with about $125,000 still needed to reach their goal.