Sportscaster Joe Buck invites Oriskany Falls twins to meet him at NY Giants game

ORISKANY FALLS, N.Y. – Nine-year-old twins from Oriskany Falls, who both love sports, were able to meet their favorite announcer, Joe Buck, during a Monday Night Football game this past fall.
Jackson Yerkie plays football while his brother, Joel, who has cerebral palsy, is more interested in statistics and play-by-plays.
The twins sent a video to Buck during the pandemic displaying their sports knowledge, with Joel reciting MLB championships off the top of his head.
Buck sent a video response to the boys, promising to get them out to a game once there were less pandemic restrictions.
That promise was honored in September when the twins and their parents were invited to MetLife Stadium to meet Buck and watch the New York Giants face off against the Dallas Cowboys.
The meeting was filmed and posted to the NFL on ESPN page on Monday. Watch it in full below: