SQSPCA emergency boarding program available to pet owners affected by power outages

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is offering help to pet owners without power following Tuesday’s snowstorm.
Through its emergency boarding program, the shelter can take in companion animals for free on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as the animals are current on their rabies vaccines. Proof of vaccination will be required.
"We can provide everything your pet needs -- food, water, snuggly blankets, comfy beds and expert care," said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.
For more information on emergency boarding, call 607-547-8111 ext. 108 or email Operations Manager Darla Youngs at dyoungs@sqspca.org.
In Otsego County alone, more than 10,000 people were still without power Wednesday morning, and officials say restoration may take up to 72 hours.