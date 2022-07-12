SQSPCA event aims to find homes for dogs that would do best as single pets

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is holding a unique event this week to help find homes for 12 dogs that would do best in families without small children or other pets.
“Singles Night: Meet Your One and Only (Pet)” will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the shelter on Route 28.
The shelter has had a 143% increase in dog surrenders compared to this time last year and is hoping this event will help people connect with dogs that are often overlooked.
In the style of “The Bachelor” show, single-pet dogs will be identified with a rose outside of their kennel and their adoption fee will be waived. People are welcome to come to the shelter Friday and spend some time with the animals to see if they could be a good fit in their home.
Executive Director Stacie Haynes says just because some dogs don’t do well in shelter environments doesn’t mean they won’t make great pets.
“The shelter environment is extremely stressful, even in a brand new, specially-designed facility like ours,” Haynes explained. “Behaviors like anxiety, barking, jumping, reaction to visual and auditory triggers, etc. are magnified. As a result, people don’t even consider dogs showing these types of behaviors.”
Haynes says no appointments are necessary and visitors will also receive a coupon for a free drink at Brewery Ommegang’s Fire Pit Fridays.
