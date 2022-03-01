SQSPCA finds surprise trio of puppies as husky is about to get spayed

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – A female husky rescued by the Susquehanna SPCA was on the operating table ready to be spayed when the medical team found a surprise – a trio of puppies ready to be born.
According to Executive Director Stacie Haynes, Candy the husky came from a puppy mill in Ohio where she was deemed useless because of her age, and face euthanasia. She traveled more than 500 miles with a group of 10 other dogs before reaching Cooperstown.
Because the SQSPCA spays and neuters animals before finding them a new home, Candy was scheduled for surgery on Feb. 18, just a week after her arrival.
Just as the operation was about to begin, Haynes was notified of an unexpected discovery.
“Medical Coordinator Sara Haddad rushed into my office to report there was an issue. Upon opening Candy up for her spay, the veterinarian had found a tiny puppy. We were shocked to learn that Candy was pregnant,” Haynes said.
The first puppy found was underdeveloped and had died in the womb. But upon further inspection, Haddad found three more puppies, larger than the first.
The team was shocked, because Haynes says, “Puppy mills do not release dogs if they are pregnant, and Candy was very skinny when she arrived, showing no signs whatsoever that she was carrying a litter.”
Haddad rushed to get the puppies out and give them oxygen as they recovered from the effects of the anesthesia given to Candy prior to her surgery.
A staff member took the pups home for the night as Candy recovered from her surgery, feeding and checking on them every two hours.
“Wonderful mother that she is, Candy accepted the puppies the next day,” Haynes said.
Haynes says Candy and her puppies – Antonio, Bruno and Luisa – are all thriving in a foster home together.