SQSPCA launching 'Promise for Parkie' campaign on Giving Tuesday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA will launch its year-end fundraiser on Giving Tuesday aiming to raise $100,000 to support the animals at the shelter, with matching contributions from two special community members.
Beth and Gary Glynn will donate an additional $5,000 to the shelter for every $20,000 raised during the Promise for Parkie campaign, which is in memory of their late dachshund, Parker.
“Thanks to this very generous matching challenge from the Glynns, we have the potential to earn an additional $25,000 if we can meet our $100,000 goal,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.
The Glynns also made a significant donation to the Shelter US Capital Campaign, so the SQSPCA named its new state-of-the-art building “Fenton and Nanette’s House” in honor of tow other dachshunds the Glynns have lost.
The fundraiser runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31 in place of the shelter’s traditional Save A Life Campaign.
For more information or to donate, click here.