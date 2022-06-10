SQSPCA partnering with Cooperstown Rotary Club to hold 'Ultimutt Dog Show' fundraiser

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA and the Rotary Club of Cooperstown are partnering to host a dog show fundraiser.
The Ultimutt Dog Show will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown.
Dog show categories include: Best Trick, Biggest, Smallest, Best Costume, Cutest, Ugliest, Best Owner/Pet Lookalike, Favorite Senior Sweetheart (10+ years), Best Tail Wag and Best Rescue.
Throughout the day, there will be 10 dog show classes, a canine agility course, children’s activities, pet photos, vendors and food trucks, and the shelter will be open for visitors.
“From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – right here on the SQSPCA campus -- this event will offer a variety of family-oriented activities centered around our four-legged companions,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “Admission is free, and families are encouraged to come with or without their dogs to watch the show, enjoy the fun, and browse the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop.”
Dogs can be registered for one class at a cost of $15 or two for $25. All profits will be split between the SQSPCA and the Rotary Club of Cooperstown.