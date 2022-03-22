 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

SQSPCA raises more than $11K to help care for animals in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog and cat

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA raised more than $11,000 to help animals and pet owners in Ukraine, more than doubling its original fundraising goal.

On March 7, SQSPCA started collecting donations for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), committing to make a matching donation of up to $2,500.

“IFAW has boots on the ground, assisting Ukrainians from Poland,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “We are pleased to be able to contribute $11,081 toward these amazing, life-saving efforts.”

The IFAW director of disaster response and risk reduction, Shannon Walajtys, thanked the SQSPCA for collecting the money to help with their effort.

“These shelters need our support now more than ever as, all too often, animals are the voiceless victims of conflict. My team and I have deployed to Poland and will continue to work with government authorities and local shelters to help provide much-needed relief,” Walajtys wrote in a message to the SQSPCA.

According to Walajtys, IFAW has provided emergency assistance to multiple partners helping animals and people in Ukraine and the surrounding countries since Russia’s invasion.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you