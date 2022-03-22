SQSPCA raises more than $11K to help care for animals in Ukraine

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA raised more than $11,000 to help animals and pet owners in Ukraine, more than doubling its original fundraising goal.
On March 7, SQSPCA started collecting donations for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), committing to make a matching donation of up to $2,500.
“IFAW has boots on the ground, assisting Ukrainians from Poland,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “We are pleased to be able to contribute $11,081 toward these amazing, life-saving efforts.”
The IFAW director of disaster response and risk reduction, Shannon Walajtys, thanked the SQSPCA for collecting the money to help with their effort.
“These shelters need our support now more than ever as, all too often, animals are the voiceless victims of conflict. My team and I have deployed to Poland and will continue to work with government authorities and local shelters to help provide much-needed relief,” Walajtys wrote in a message to the SQSPCA.
According to Walajtys, IFAW has provided emergency assistance to multiple partners helping animals and people in Ukraine and the surrounding countries since Russia’s invasion.