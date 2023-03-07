St. Patrick's Day take-out fundraiser in Westernville on Mar. 16

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. -- A St. Patrick's Day take-out fundraiser event will be held on Mar. 16 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Western Town Library.
The menu includes ham from Mazzaferro's Meats and Deli, scalloped Potatoes and coleslaw from Eddies Paramount Diner in Rome, beans and rolls from Ferlo's and half-moon cookies from Hemstrought's Bakery in Utica. Each meal costs $14.
For reservations call the library at 315-827-4118, you can schedule a pickup time if you would like. The cashier will be at the entrance of the library parking lot.