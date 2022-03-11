Bars and restaurants prepare for St. Patrick's Day weather and crowds

UTICA, N.Y. - While many are watching the weather, many bars and restaurants are getting ready for Saturday. Varick Street is a popular place to grab food and drinks right after the St. Patrick's Day Parade, and where most of the rush will be.
Bars are gearing up for the parade by making sure their to-do list is complete. Michelle Klosek, owner and operator of The Varick, Stief, and Sickenberger said she's been preparing for the St. Patrick's Day Parade for two weeks.
Klosek said, " I had to clean this place out, stock coolers, make sure the ATMs are on, the WIFI, the fire codes, I have to make sure all exits are cleared....it's old hat and I've been doing this for 35 years."
Many bars are expecting a large turnout despite the snow. Danny Sullivan, bartender at Lukin's said they plan on opening the patio to make more room for people coming off the streets.
Sullivan said, "We're unaware of what's the turnouts going to be because of the weather, we've been seeing the reports so we might get a little bit of snow I think that regardless we're going to have our patio opened up so we'll have a couple of bartenders out there too taking on how many people we might see in the streets."
Not every bar has the staff to man the crowd. Nail Creek Pub & Brewery tells NewsChannel 2 that only four bartenders will work the St. Patrick's Day rush.