Company collecting food donations at St. Patrick's Day Parade to benefit local soup kitchen

UTICA, N.Y. – Employees from Adorino Construction will once again be at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food items for Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen.
Adorino Construction has collected donations during the parade for the past 10 years.
“If everybody who comes to the parade brings a nonperishable food item, a canned good, or a monetary donation, even if it's a dollar,” said Bernie Adorino, owner of the company. “We will have volunteers walking along the parade route pushing the wheel barrels behind me, collecting food items and money to benefit Mother Marianne’s.”
Anyone who wants to help but can’t make it to the parade can send a check to Mother Marianne’s or Adorino Construction.
The soup kitchen is located at 702 Columbia St. in Utica.