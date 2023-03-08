Irish Cultural Center preparing for parade weekend visitors

UTICA, N.Y. – The team at the Five Points Public House and Events Center, or Irish Cultural Center, in Utica, is preparing for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Merchandise has been restocked and is available to purchase ahead of this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Utica.
The museum on the second floor will also be open this weekend so parade-goers and stop by and learn more about Irish culture and history.
"The first movers and shakers in the Irish community are recognized here,” said Pat Costello, museum committee member. “There’s display cabinets with Irish organizations. We just celebrated 200 years of Irish organizations in the city; long history like most ethnic groups have, we're proud of it. And everybody should be proud of theirs and we're certainly proud of ours."
The museum also features a complete chronicle of the history of the potato famine.
It’ll be open from 4 - 10 p.m. on Saturday.