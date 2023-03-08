Irish flag flying over Utica ahead of St. Patrick's Day Parade

UTICA, N.Y. – March is a month full of Irish festivities, including the annual Irish flag-raising ceremony at Utica City Hall, which took place Wednesday morning.
The Ancient Order of the Hibernians joined Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri for the ceremony. Members of the group spoke about Irish culture, history and pride before the flag was raised.
The main event of the month, the Utica St. Patrick’s Day Parade, will take place on Saturday, March 11, starting at 10 a.m.
“We know with snow last year we are not really looking, but we are. Just hoping for 30 degrees, some sun, some clouds; let’s just not do last year again. Regardless, it is Upstate New York and we are ready for whatever,” said Patrick McGrath, co-director of the parade.
The parade has been an annual tradition for nearly 200 years.
The Irish Cultural Center museum will also be open Saturday to any visitors looking to learn more about Irish history and culture.