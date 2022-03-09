Irish flag raised at Utica City Hall ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon and early evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevations above 1200 feet will likely see the higher snow amounts...around 5 to 6 inches, while lower elevations are expected to see around 2 to 3 inches. The steady snow will continue until late afternoon and early evening before ending. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&