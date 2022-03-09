Irish flag raised at Utica City Hall ahead of St. Patrick's Day

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the community and local officials gathered at Utica City Hall Wednesday morning to raise the Irish flag ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
Each year, the flag flies above Utica to represent the and Irish culture and the many community members with Irish heritage.
The annual Utica St. Patrick’s day Parade will take place on March 12, led by grand marshal Alex Sisti.
Other events ahead of the parade include the painting of the green line in front of the Stanley Theatre at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11. Later that day, a St. Patrick’s Mass will also be celebrated at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish at 7:15 p.m.
While a winter storm is expected to hit the region on Saturday, parade organizers say the show will go on.