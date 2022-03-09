 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the afternoon and early evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevations above 1200 feet will likely see
the higher snow amounts...around 5 to 6 inches, while lower
elevations are expected to see around 2 to 3 inches. The steady
snow will continue until late afternoon and early evening
before ending.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Irish flag raised at Utica City Hall ahead of St. Patrick's Day

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the community and local officials gathered at Utica City Hall Wednesday morning to raise the Irish flag ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Each year, the flag flies above Utica to represent the and Irish culture and the many community members with Irish heritage.

Irish flag raising at Utica City Hall

The annual Utica St. Patrick’s day Parade will take place on March 12, led by grand marshal Alex Sisti.

Other events ahead of the parade include the painting of the green line in front of the Stanley Theatre at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11. Later that day, a St. Patrick’s Mass will also be celebrated at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish at 7:15 p.m.

While a winter storm is expected to hit the region on Saturday, parade organizers say the show will go on.

