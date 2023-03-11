Preparing for the St. Patrick's Parade in the City of Utica

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The morning of the Utica St. Patrick's Parade saw its fair share of snow, but it tapered off for the start of the parade as the floats started to line up south of Oneida Square on Genesee Street. Road crews made quick work of cleaning up the street for the parade.
NEWSCHannel2 Meteorologist Eric Gage kept track of the weather from Oneida Square.
Live at Five Anchor Kristen Copeland and WKTV General Manager Steve McMurray enjoyed the sights and sounds of the parade from in front of the Stanley on Genesee Street.
The parade will be rebroadcast on the CW-11 at 11 am on Sunday if you miss our live coverage.