St. Patrick's Day Parade grand marshal carries on tradition of painting 'the green line'

UTICA, N.Y. – Following tradition, the green line was painted on Genesee Street Friday ahead of Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The parade is returning for the first time since 2019 after it was canceled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s grand marshal, Alex Sisti, painted the green line while former grand marshals and other community members looked on.
“Yeah there's pressure because I want to do it straight, and they're saying it'd be so funny if you went crooked, and that's…you're assuming I need directions to go crooked. So we'll see. However, it ends up is exactly how I meant it to be,” said Sisti.
The green line indicates to parade participants that they are approaching the judges, and nearing the end of the route.
The parade will be aired live on WKTV NEWSChannel 2 starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.