Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida
and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could produce snowfall rates of
1-2 inches per hour for a time late tonight into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

St. Patrick's Day Parade grand marshal carries on tradition of painting 'the green line'

UTICA, N.Y. – Following tradition, the green line was painted on Genesee Street Friday ahead of Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade is returning for the first time since 2019 after it was canceled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s grand marshal, Alex Sisti, painted the green line while former grand marshals and other community members looked on.

Grand marshal paints green line

“Yeah there's pressure because I want to do it straight, and they're saying it'd be so funny if you went crooked, and that's…you're assuming I need directions to go crooked. So we'll see. However, it ends up is exactly how I meant it to be,” said Sisti.

The green line indicates to parade participants that they are approaching the judges, and nearing the end of the route.

The parade will be aired live on WKTV NEWSChannel 2 starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

