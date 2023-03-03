 Skip to main content
St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition continues Friday with passing of the Shillelagh

  • Updated
  • 0
Shillelagh

UTICA, N.Y. – The Shillelagh will officially be passed to the next Utica St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal, Colleen Martin, at a reception in Utica Friday evening.

The 2023 Parade Grand Marshal Reception will take place at the Irish Cultural Center on Columbia Street in Utica at 5:30 p.m.

As is tradition, last year’s grand marshal, Al Sisti, and other past grand marshals will welcome Martin to their rank.

Martin was chosen as the parade grand marshal after many years of contributing the local Irish community. She was the vice president of LAOH a provincial delegate of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, and local branch secretary of Craobh Dugan O'Looney.

She is also actively involved in organizing the Great American Irish Festival and served as special events coordinator for many years.

At the reception, there will be live music from Craobh Dugan O’Looney, Irish fare and drinks.

Admission is $20.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

