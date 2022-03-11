Utica issues snow emergency, but St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on as planned

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is declaring a snow emergency Friday night into Saturday, but says the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go on as scheduled in the morning.
A winter storm is expected to bring 6 - 10 inches of snow to the Mohawk Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The snow emergency will go into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and continue until further notice. Vehicles must be off of the roads by 10 p.m. to allow for snow removal. Any vehicle on the street after that time will be subject to tickets or towing.
The city has been regularly communicating with parade organizers about the plan for Saturday morning. The Department of Public Works will plow the parade route prior to the 10 a.m. start time.
The city is also encouraging parade-goers to park in free parking garages like Washington Street Garage next to the Delta Hotel or the Utica Place Garage at Bleecker and Burnet streets.
Drivers should use caution when traveling near the parade route area.