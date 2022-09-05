St.Volodymyr Church seeking volunteers to make pierogi

Preparations are underway at St. Volodymyr The Great Ukrainian National Church for their annual festival in October. The church is looking for volunteers to help make their famous pierogi which will be sold weekly and for the festival in October. Proceeds from sales this year will go directly to help people in Ukraine affected by the war. The first meeting will be held at the church at 6 Cottage Place in Utica this Thursday, September 8th at 4 pm.
More information can be found on their website: https://www.stvolodymyrutica.com/