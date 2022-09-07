St. Volodymyr's seeking volunteers ahead of Ukrainian Festival

St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church will kick off its weekly pierogi sales this Friday and is looking for volunteers to “fill and fold” the dumplings and help with other preparations for the Ukrainian Festival next month.
Starting next week, the church is looking for volunteers to help make pierogies on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The pierogies and cabbage rolls can be purchased at the church on Cottage Place Fridays starting at 10 a.m. Orders can be made online ahead of time here.
The Ukrainian Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21 -22.
All of the proceeds will be donated to humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine.