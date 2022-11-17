 Skip to main content
State economic development initiative supporting upgrades to Oneonta Theatre, Utica residence

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneonta Theatre

Two Mohawk Valley art institutions were awarded grant funding in the latest round of New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s regional economic development initiative.

The City of Oneonta will receive $500,000 for improvements to the Oneonta Theatre and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica is getting $405,000 for upgrades to an empty residence on Henry Street that has architectural significance.

503 Henry St in Utica

The Regional Economic Development Council Initiative awards grant funding to municipalities and nonprofits to support projects that improve main streets and in turn boosts local economies. The money goes toward renovations inside and outside of buildings, residential improvements and updates to the actual streetscapes.

“By investing in the revitalization of main streets and downtown areas, we can bolster local efforts to stimulate economic growth, create new jobs, and increase housing opportunities,” said RuthAnne Visnauskas, commissioner of Homes and Community Renewal.

This is the 12th round of funding awarded through the initiative, providing more than $5 million for 21 projects statewide.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

