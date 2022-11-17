State economic development initiative supporting upgrades to Oneonta Theatre, Utica residence

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Up to 4 inches has already fallen across parts of central Oneida County. Total snowfall amounts will range from 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&