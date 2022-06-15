Steele Creek Bridge in Ilion closed until fall for replacement project

ILION, N.Y. – Part of State Route 51 in the village of Ilion will be closed to traffic until the fall as the New York State Department of Transportation replaced the Steele Creek Bridge.
Starting Wednesday, Route 51 will be closed between Fourth and West streets. It will remain closed until mid-November, but there will be signed detours and a temporary pedestrian bridge in place.
The bridge replacement project is scheduled to be completed by the end of December.
According to the DOT, the project is meant to enhance the safety of the bridge and reduce flooding in that area of Route 51.