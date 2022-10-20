Steet Ponte holding 5th annual Coats for Kids drive

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- The Steet Ponte Auto Group is getting ready for its 5th annual “Coats for Kids” drive.
Between Oct. and Nov. 1. you can bring new coats, snow pants, mittens, hats and scarves to any Steet Dealership on Commercial Drive, Yorkville.
“Right now, many children in our communities need our help. The winter season in upstate New York is very long, and very cold. We want to make sure every child stays warm this winter and is able to enjoy the winter weather activities this area has to offer,” Joe Steet Sr. said.
They’re looking for sizes 4 to 18 and several schools will be on the receiving end including, Utica, Rome, Herkimer and Central Valley.