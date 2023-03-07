Stewart's helped almost 2,000 nonprofits through holiday match program

NEW YORK -- The Stewart's Shops Holiday Match Program helped almost 2,000 nonprofits this year and checks are on their way to those organizations that all impact children.
From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, customers donated over $1 million to the program, which Stewart's matched making the grand total over $2 million.
“Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Campaign received a record number of requests this year, driving home the fact that the need in our local communities is great. We are honored that year over year, our customers continue to choose to contribute. By allowing us to double their gift, we can create real, positive, local change for so many organizations benefitting children. Charity harnesses the power of community, and we are so fortunate to have such generous customers in our communities," Jennifer Frame, Stewart's Shops Director of Corporate Philanthropy said.
In total, the program has allocated over $36 million since it first began in 1986. To see a full list of charities that will receive Holiday Match grants, click here.