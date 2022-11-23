Stewarts Kicks off annual Holiday Match Campaign Thanksgiving day

UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's will begin their annual Holiday Match Campaign on Thursday, benefitting local children's organizations.
The program runs until Christmas day and supports non-profit organizations that help children. In 2021, customers donated $1 million, which Stewarts matched for a combined $2 million. The funds supported almost 2,000 local organizations.
“We look forward to Holiday Match every year. We get to partner with our customers to raise money for kids in our communities. We can’t thank our customers enough for their generosity through the years and we are looking forward to a great Holiday Match season,” Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake said.
Local organizations that would like to apply for funding can do so on Stewart's website. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. And those that do submit must be a local organization that benefit children under the age of 18.