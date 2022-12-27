Stewart's Shops holiday campaign raises more than $2 million for local organizations

The Stewart’s Holiday Match program raised more than $2 million for local organizations that help children in the community.
Customer donations from Thanksgiving to Christmas added up to just over $1 million, and Stewart’s Shops matched that amount.
“We are continually amazed by the generosity of our customers. We are proud to double their gifts allowing us to share more with our communities. These gifts have the power to accelerate progress where it’s needed most and support projects and services that can fuel real change in our communities,” said Jennifer Frame, Stewart’s Shops director of corporate philanthropy.
Money was distributed to more than 1,700 organizations after last year’s campaign.
More than $54,000 went to groups in Oneida County, including the Thea Bowman House, The Neighborhood Center and the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley.
For a full list of last year's allocations, click here.
Organizations can apply to receive part of the funds at: stewartsshops.com. Applications are due by Jan, 31, 2023.