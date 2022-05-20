Students 'Chalk about Mental Health' at Whitesboro Middle School

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – It’s Mental Health Awareness Month, and Whitesboro Middle School students took to the sidewalks Friday to share some positivity.
During a ‘Chalk about Mental Health’ event, students drew positive messages and designs outside the middle school.
"it's important because I think young people sometimes feel alone, and maybe more often than they share with adults, and we want to make sure that we are letting our students and our community we are here for them no matter what is going on,” said Assistant Principal Carissa Hajdasz.
Whitesboro Middle School has seven mental health counselors to help struggling students, two of which were hired just this year.