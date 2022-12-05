'Stuff the Bus' drop off location at JAY-K Lumber through Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The NEWSChannel 2 studio is getting fuller and fuller every day, thanks to the communities generous donations for 'Stuff the Bus.'
We've made it even easier for all of you to donate this year. All you have to do is head over to amazon, buy a toy, and have it shipped to WKTV. NEWSChannel 2 has even made a wishlist for you to choose from.
Or you can shop local and bring your toy to JAY-K Lumber any day this week, any time. The Roser Communications Camper is set up and the 'Talk of the Town' hosts are ready to accept your donations.
More than 30 local charities will benefit this year which means many children will have a very happy holiday thanks to all of you. The camper will be in the JAY-K parking lot through Friday.