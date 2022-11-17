 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Stuff the Bus in New Hartford Saturday

In New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Stuff the Bus will be at the 'Believe" event in New Hartford on Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

There is an option for those who don't want to go out into the cold to donate though. You can now buy a gift off of an Amazon wish list. That gift will then be sent to a child in need. 

There are gifts for all ages on the wish list, all you have to do is go to the Stuff the Bus website, choose a gift to purchase and it will make its way to the right place. 

So, whether you donate at the Village Green tomorrow or buy a gift online, all gifts will be given to a child in need this holiday season. 

Stuff the Bus is helping over 30 charities this year!

