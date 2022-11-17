Stuff the Bus in New Hartford Saturday

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Stuff the Bus will be at the 'Believe" event in New Hartford on Saturday from 12-4 p.m.
There is an option for those who don't want to go out into the cold to donate though. You can now buy a gift off of an Amazon wish list. That gift will then be sent to a child in need.
There are gifts for all ages on the wish list, all you have to do is go to the Stuff the Bus website, choose a gift to purchase and it will make its way to the right place.
So, whether you donate at the Village Green tomorrow or buy a gift online, all gifts will be given to a child in need this holiday season.
Stuff the Bus is helping over 30 charities this year!