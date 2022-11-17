'Stuff the Bus' launches online Amazon wish list to collect more toys for kids in need

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- "Stuff the Bus" stops are scheduled around the area this holiday season to collected toys for kids in need.
However, there is now an option for those who don't want to go out into the cold to donate though. You can now buy a gift off of an Amazon wish list. That gift will then be sent to a child in need.
There are gifts for all ages on the wish list, all you have to do is go to the "Stuff the Bus" website, choose a gift to purchase and it will make its way to the right place.
The next "Stuff the Bus" stop will be at the "Believe" Christmas event in New Hartford on Saturday from 12-4 p.m.
Toys collected through "Stuff the Bus" are distributed to more than 30 organizations that help local kids and families in need.