"Stuff the Bus" outside Stanley Theatre Wednesday and Thursday nights

UTICA, N.Y. -- The first "Stuff the Bus" stop of the season is set for Wednesday.
The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for "Elf the Musical."
If you're going to the show or just passing by, consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy for a local child in need this holiday season.
On Saturday the bus will be in New Hartford at the Village Green from noon until 4 p.m. There is going to be a parade there, complete with vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus for the first-ever "Believe" festival.
This year's campaign will benefit more than 30 charities, to help local families and their children.