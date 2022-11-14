 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

"Stuff the Bus" outside Stanley Theatre Wednesday and Thursday nights

  • Updated
  • 0
Stuff the bus right size

UTICA, N.Y. -- The first "Stuff the Bus" stop of the season is set for Wednesday.

The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for "Elf the Musical."

If you're going to the show or just passing by, consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy for a local child in need this holiday season.

On Saturday the bus will be in New Hartford at the Village Green from noon until 4 p.m. There is going to be a parade there, complete with vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus for the first-ever "Believe" festival.

This year's campaign will benefit more than 30 charities, to help local families and their children.

