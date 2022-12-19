SUNY Delhi unveils plaque acknowledging Kanien'keha:ka

DELHI, NY -- Located in the Farrell Student and Community Center, SUNY Delhi unveiled a plaque on campus in acknowledgment that the college stands on the homeland of the Kanien'keha:ka, one of the five founding nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The plaque lies next to the Haudenosaunee flag.
In part, the plaque reads "SUNY Delhi gives honor and respect to the land and its original inhabitants. We recognize that the land used for educating current and future generations is not our land but belongs to the Indigenous people and the descendants of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. We will continue educational efforts for the campus community to learn the history of the Haudenosaunee People."
The plaque is dedicated to all Indigenous people of the past, present, and future within the Delhi community.
"As an institution, SUNY Delhi continues our efforts to make our campus more inclusive and support every individual. When the community sees the flag and the plaque on campus, it's an educational moment that helps us understand the history of our country and the original inhabitants that still exist. To show they are recognized and not forgotten goes a long way," Dr. Leonel Diaz, associate director of the Multicultural Center at SUNY Delhi said.
The school says they are committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive of all.