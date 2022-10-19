SUNY Oneonta students help clean up Main Street

ONEONTA, N.Y. – 9 students from SUNY Oneonta, participated in the colleges first Sophomore Service Day on Saturday.
From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. students washed the storefront windows of almost all the Main Street businesses. They did have help from 3 wresting team volunteers as well.
These students were able to make a difference while getting to know their community a little better.
"After sore shoulders, our group of students felt very proud of their accomplishments when they looked at all the windows sparkling. When students volunteer to improve our downtown, it really cements the feeling of community - and the sense that we all belong here." Center for Social Responsibility and Community director, Linda Drake said.
Sophomore Service Day is an initiative created by the Center for Social Responsibility and Community, at SUNY Oneonta.