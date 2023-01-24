SUNY Poly's MS in Accounting ranks 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program

UTICA, N.Y. -- U.S. News & World Report ranked SUNY Polytechnic Institute's MS in Accounting, 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program for 2023.
“This latest U.S. News & World Report ranking is a testament to the high quality of SUNY Poly’s AACSB-accredited online Master of Science in Accounting program, which is registered by the New York State Education Department as a licensure-qualifying program for students to fulfill the 150-semester hour educational requirement for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure. This annual ranking reaffirms SUNY Poly's robust position among the most recognized online graduate business programs (excluding MBA) in the nation,” Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Arthur Lu said.
Over 1,800 online bachelor's and master's programs were evaluated for this year's edition. The Best Online Programs included rankings of computer information technology (including computer science), criminal justice/criminology, education, engineering, nursing and more.
"Most of the undergraduate programs in the Best Online Programs rankings are degree completion programs, meaning the vast majority of their students already have some college credit. The methodologies are developed with those students in mind, setting these rankings apart from those that are focused on recent high school graduates pursuing higher education for the ﬁrst time," Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News said.
To see how rankings are calculated click here. Rankings only include degree-granting programs offered online, by accredited institutions.