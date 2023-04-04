Survivors, supporters invited to 'Take Back the Night' at MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. – A Take Back the Night event will be held Tuesday night in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Theses events aim to raise awareness and honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence or sexual assault. It’s also a place where survivors can connect and provide support for one another.
Mohawk Valley Community College will hold its Take Back the Night Walk on the Utica campus Tuesday night starting at 7:30 p.m. Participants can meet in front of the academic building on the campus quad.
There will be a presentation at 8:30 p.m. where Monica Brown-Hodkinson will share her story and answer any questions.