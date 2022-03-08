Susquehanna SPCA provides aid to animals and shelters in Ukraine

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - The long list grows for people trying to provide aid to Ukraine. Locally, many efforts to send food, blankets, and necessities have already started. Susquehanna SPCA is now joining that long list.
News over the weekend about three volunteers allegedly being shot and killed by Russian militants after delivering food to an animal shelter in Ukraine is when volunteers at SQSPCA knew they needed to do something.
Starting Monday and for the next week, SQSPCA is collecting financial contributions to help animals in Ukraine and neighboring countries.
SQSPCA is partnering with International Funds for Animal Welfare(IFAW), who's on the ground, in Ukraine, helping people with pets and animal shelters.
Organizer Stacie Haynes said their goal is 5 thousand dollars. Haynes said a donor who wishes to remain anonymous will match a dollar for every donation made, so their matching challenge is $2,500 to get to $5,000.
Haynes said, "I am a pet owner and pets are my family and so I understand very deeply that if I was in crisis I would need them by my side and I could never leave them we want to provide support to those people who feel the same way."
To donate, click here. Donations will be taken from March 7 to March 14.