 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is forecast to change over to sleet
and freezing rain after 11 PM this evening. Periods of light
freezing rain, rain or sleet continue overnight into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Swing dance classes to be offered at Rome Community Center in March

  • Updated
  • 0
RACC

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Art and Community Center together with 315 Dance will be offering 'Westie Wednesday' dance lessons in the month of March. 

Beginner East Coast Swing classes will take place from 6:30-7:15 p.m., Intermediate West Coast Swing classes will take place from 7:15-8:00 p.m. and Open Dance will run from 8– 9:30 p.m. 

Participants can join all three classes for $15. One class and Open Dance for $10 or just Open Dance for $5. To take part in the entire month the cost is $75. Advance purchase of your tickets is recommended but drop-ins are also welcome for an additional $3. You can sign up by clicking here or by calling 315-336-1040.

Classes will be held at the Rome Community Art Center on these dates: 

  • March 1
  • March 8
  • March 15
  • March 22
  • March 29 

Rome Art and Community Center offers both cultural and community programming at little or no cost to the public. It welcomes 5,000 visitors and is committed to making programming accessible to all. 

Recommended for you