Swing dance classes to be offered at Rome Community Center in March

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Art and Community Center together with 315 Dance will be offering 'Westie Wednesday' dance lessons in the month of March.
Beginner East Coast Swing classes will take place from 6:30-7:15 p.m., Intermediate West Coast Swing classes will take place from 7:15-8:00 p.m. and Open Dance will run from 8– 9:30 p.m.
Participants can join all three classes for $15. One class and Open Dance for $10 or just Open Dance for $5. To take part in the entire month the cost is $75. Advance purchase of your tickets is recommended but drop-ins are also welcome for an additional $3. You can sign up by clicking here or by calling 315-336-1040.
Classes will be held at the Rome Community Art Center on these dates:
- March 1
- March 8
- March 15
- March 22
- March 29
Rome Art and Community Center offers both cultural and community programming at little or no cost to the public. It welcomes 5,000 visitors and is committed to making programming accessible to all.