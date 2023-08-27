Sylvan Beach 6th Annual Summer Boat Show

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. -- The 6th Annual Sylvan Verona Beach Resort Association Summer Boat Show & Sale was held at the Village Green on Main Street.
The event took place on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday, August 27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The Boat Show showcases many new models of pontoons, power and sport boats, including cruisers, personal watercraft and watercraft accessories. The show also featured the largest regional selection of watercraft on display as there were over 100 boats equivalent to millions of dollars spread throughout the Village Green.
According to Dan Cifonelli, who is the Summer Boat Show event director and owner of the Pancake House, a goal of the show is to bring fun to the local community and get people to come down to Sylvan Beach each year.
"Right now, the inventories are high so we have nearly 100 boats on display," Cifonelli said. "It's absolutely a great turnout, the marinas are fantastic... they work so hard to set up their displays to make their boats shiny and pretty and bring a variety of boats to the show and we've done a nice job getting the set up here this year."
There were also a variety of vendors and entertainment for those in attendance.
On Saturday and Sunday, The Wave 101.1 WMCR DJ was in the Bandstand.
On Sunday, The Happy Haggs Dance Troupe of CNY performed.
The 2023 Boat Show was the largest they've had since before the COVID pandemic and they plan on continuing to grow and expand as time goes on according to Cifonelli.