Sylvan Beach Amusement Park still hiring for summer season

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. – Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is preparing for opening day this weekend and while there is more staff than last year, they are still looking to hire.
Manager Pat Goodenow says park workers range from high school kids to retired grandparents.
“High school and college kids but the senior citizens have also filled out our schedule in a good sort of way. I always say we take basically 16-years-olds to fully retired people that are looking to do something,” Goodenow said.
The park is open Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next weekend but plans to extend the weekly schedule by the end of the month. Dads also ride free this Sunday for Father’s Day.
