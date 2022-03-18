Taberg Volunteer Fire Company Field Days return this May

TABERG, N.Y. – Like many other traditional events, the Taberg Volunteer Fire Company Field Days will return this year following a pandemic hiatus.
The event will happen May 12 - 14 – featuring the typical rides, food, parade and live music by The Nelson Brothers, Kickin It and The Bomb.
Rides will be back with wristband specials throughout the Field Days. The field will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday; and noon to midnight on Saturday.
Chicken BBQ will be available Friday starting at 4 p.m. and Saturday starting at noon.
On Saturday, the parade will begin at 5 p.m., with award announcements at 8 p.m.