Taberg woman with Down syndrome nears 67th birthday

TABERG, N.Y. – A local woman with Down syndrome is a little more than a week away from her 67th birthday, shortly after World Down syndrome Day on March 20.
Judy Phillips will celebrate her birthday on March 31, and her family says there’s something special to celebrate this year.
“From what we have been told, she is the oldest…adult with Down syndrome in New York State, and one of the oldest in the country. So, we really want to celebrate with her. It's an honor. She’s a gift for me every day,” said Pam Caringi, Judy’s sister-in-law.
Judy will also get a visit from the Taberg Fire Department, who will drive be her house Saturday afternoon to wish her a happy birthday.
Judy loves Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and likes to create them when doing arts and crafts.
She also enjoys celebrating Halloween and Christmas – her favorite days outside of her birthday.
To send a card to Judy for her birthday, mail it to:
Judy Phillips
9687 Taberg-Florence Road
Taberg NY 13471