Teens in Oneida County youth work program help clean up abandoned New Forest Cemetery

UTICA, N.Y. – Teens in the Oneida County Youth Employment Program are cleaning up the New Forest Cemetery in Utica after the property was abandoned by its board last month.
Without a board to manage maintenance, the property was in need of significant lawn care. Members of the Department of Public Works joined the teens to help mow and rake around the cemetery.
“We saw that this was continuing to be neglected. I felt that this was the perfect spot for this group to work on to just try to put a dent in it, clean it up and make it presentable,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Working with our DPW crews that came up here today – we can stay for the week, weather permitting, and clean it up. It really needs to be presentable.”
A meeting regarding the future of the cemetery is scheduled for Aug. 5.