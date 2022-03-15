Tenney accepting entries for annual Congressional Art Competition

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is now accepting entries for the annual Congressional Art Competition, which gives local students an opportunity to have their artwork displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
The competition is open to high school juniors and seniors who live in the 22nd Congressional District.
Submissions will be judged by a panel of local residents and one winner will be chosen.
The artwork may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches in size, and 4 inches in depth, but it must not weigh more than 15 pounds. The piece must also be framed when it is submitted.
Artwork can include:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal
- Collages (must be two dimensional)
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
Entries must be dropped off at Tenney’s Utica office, 430 Court St., Suite 102, by Friday, April 22.
For more information, call Tenney’s office at 315-732-0713.
Gavin Schiavi, of New Hartford, won last year's competition with his piece entitled "Workshop Tools."
To view all of last year's winners, click here.