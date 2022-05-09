 Skip to main content
Textile drive at Sangertown Square to benefit local veterans in need

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – Sangertown Square is partnering with the Utica Center for Development and the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center for a textile drive on Saturday, May 14.

The items collected will benefit local veterans in need.

Textiles that will be accepted at the event include:

  • Clothing of all types and conditions
  • Sheets
  • Blankets
  • Comforters
  • Towels
  • Draperies
  • Table Linens
  • Footwear
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Purses
  • Bags
  • Belts
  • Ties

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

