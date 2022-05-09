Textile drive at Sangertown Square to benefit local veterans in need

UTICA, N.Y. – Sangertown Square is partnering with the Utica Center for Development and the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center for a textile drive on Saturday, May 14.
The items collected will benefit local veterans in need.
Textiles that will be accepted at the event include:
- Clothing of all types and conditions
- Sheets
- Blankets
- Comforters
- Towels
- Draperies
- Table Linens
- Footwear
- Hats
- Gloves
- Scarves
- Purses
- Bags
- Belts
- Ties
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.